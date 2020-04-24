Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Vikings draft LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson at No. 22

Vikings draft LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson at No. 22

FOX Sports Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Vikings draft LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson at No. 22The Minnesota Vikings have taken LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson with the 22nd overall pick in the NFL draft
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: Justin Jefferson NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report, Grade for Vikings Rookie

Justin Jefferson NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report, Grade for Vikings Rookie

 Justin Jefferson NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report, Grade for Vikings Rookie

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LempaChase

chase lempa RT @PFF_Vikings: With the 22nd pick in the 2020 #NFLDraft the Minnesota Vikings select... Justin Jefferson! Wide receiver from LSU! He had… 12 minutes ago

kare11

KARE 11 Welcome to Minnesota, @JGreatness_12! https://t.co/b2S55luc9E https://t.co/6FFrxz6oFf 15 minutes ago

annika_lucky

Annika Vikings draft LSU WR Jefferson 22nd and TCU CB Gladney 31st https://t.co/XlTBd3GF9i 18 minutes ago

JordanKrsnak

Jordan Krsnak 🥁 RT @DailyNorseman: Our friends from @valleyshook put together this look at new #Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Go get yourself som… 20 minutes ago

JordanKrsnak

Jordan Krsnak 🥁 RT @DailyNorseman: The #Vikings may have found their answer at wide receiver in the 2020 #NFLDraft with the selection of LSU standout @JJet… 27 minutes ago

RCJournal

Rapid City Journal MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings chose LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson with the 22nd pick in the first round… https://t.co/8b3uPtg0WT 31 minutes ago

crawford_jm1

Jay-C 🚀 RT @KSTPSports: A look at the newest @Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, selected No. 22 in the 2020 NFL Draft. https://t.co/fmfr7v88aX 37 minutes ago

JasonBaumBN

Jason Baum Friday's @TheBuffaloNews @TBNSports #NFLDraft cover: Mark Gaughan says @stefondiggs looks better than whoever… https://t.co/YFRrhfDyjQ 45 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.