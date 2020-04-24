Global  

Joel Klatt: 'Tampa gets protection for Tom Brady they never dreamed would be available' | NFL Draft

FOX Sports Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Joel Klatt: 'Tampa gets protection for Tom Brady they never dreamed would be available' | NFL DraftThe Tampa Bay Buccaneers pulled off the first digital trade in NFL Draft history. They traded up with San Francisco to take Tristan Wirfs, the offensive tackle from Iowa. Joel Klatt, Peter Schrager and Jay Glazer all feel this is the perfect fit as the 2019 Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year joins Tampa Bay and will look to keep Tom Brady on his feet.
