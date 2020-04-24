Vikings draft LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson at No. 22 Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

The Minnesota Vikings have taken LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson with the 22nd overall pick in the NFL draft The Minnesota Vikings have taken LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson with the 22nd overall pick in the NFL draft 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this