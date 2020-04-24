Joel Klatt: ‘Tampa gets protection for Tom Brady they never dreamed would be available’ | NFL Draft Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers pulled off the first digital trade in NFL Draft history. They traded up with San Francisco to take Tristan Wirfs, the offensive tackle from Iowa. Joel Klatt, Peter Schrager and Jay Glazer all feel this is the perfect fit as the 2019 Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year joins Tampa Bay and will look to keep Tom Brady on his feet. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers pulled off the first digital trade in NFL Draft history. They traded up with San Francisco to take Tristan Wirfs, the offensive tackle from Iowa. Joel Klatt, Peter Schrager and Jay Glazer all feel this is the perfect fit as the 2019 Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year joins Tampa Bay and will look to keep Tom Brady on his feet. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published 6 hours ago Joel Klatt believes Tua's decisiveness is ideal for Patriots, but his stability will be the deciding factor 01:37 Joel Klatt joins Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley to discuss the possibility of the New England Patriots trading up to draft Tua Tagovailoa. Hear why Joel Klatt believes that Tua's decision making ability would be a good fit for the Patriots. You Might Like

Tweets about this