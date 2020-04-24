Arizona State football's first-round NFL draft picks: Brandon Aiyuk joins Sun Devils' list

The Sun Devils have now had 26 players taken in the first round of the NFL draft. with Brandon Aiyuk's selection in 2020.

You Might Like

Tweets about this MIAMI HURRICANES RT @GabyUrrutia22: San Francisco 49ers first round pick Brandon Aiyuk was coached and recruited by Miami wide receiver coach Rob Likens las… 17 minutes ago Miah RT @MasonKernMedia: BREAKING: The San Francisco 49ers have drafted ASU WR Brandon Aiyuk (@THE2ERA) with the No. 25 pick in the NFL Draft.… 35 minutes ago Jeremy Cluff RT @azcsports: Brandon Aiyuk is #ASUfootball's 26th first-round #NFLdraft pick. #49ers #NFLDraft2020 https://t.co/HV8ybf9elF 58 minutes ago Mason Kern “Seeing Aiyuk get drafted 1st round, N'Keal Harry, we're going to have guys wanting to catch the ball from Jayden D… https://t.co/O0ZMyCzf4j 1 hour ago azcentral sports Brandon Aiyuk is #ASUfootball's 26th first-round #NFLdraft pick. #49ers #NFLDraft2020 https://t.co/HV8ybf9elF 1 hour ago Doug Haller What are the 49ers getting in Arizona State's Brandon Aiyuk? As the offensive coordinator said during the receiver'… https://t.co/KoxqskT6rJ 2 hours ago