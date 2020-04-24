Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > The biggest ball has dropped – Tua Tagovailoa is going to Miami

The biggest ball has dropped – Tua Tagovailoa is going to Miami

FOX Sports Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
With the fifth pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins selected Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, despite an extensive injury history.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Greg Jennings thinks Tua could succeed in Miami, but only with an improved offensive line

Greg Jennings thinks Tua could succeed in Miami, but only with an improved offensive line 01:34

 Brian Westbrook joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes on the day of the 2020 NFL Draft to talk where former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa may end up. Brian believes the Miami Dolphins could be a good fit if they draft an offensive line to support him, and focus on strengthening their defense.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.