Giants general manager Dave Gettleman said he wasn't alone at home when he wore a mask while sitting alone in a room during Thursday night's virtual NFL draft.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Vincent Johnson Giants GM on mask flak: Wore it for good reason https://t.co/eSsMDyYVOq via @ESPN App https://t.co/NkjMej9qsO 15 minutes ago x3tko Giants GM on mask flak: Wore it for good reason #NFL https://t.co/Z0qcX2ZbDL 22 minutes ago Basketball Dimes Giants GM on mask flak: Wore it for good reason - via @ESPN App https://t.co/Ex74filyXi 27 minutes ago Celebs 🌟 Giants GM on mask flak: Wore it for good reason https://t.co/HOaC9W2Eol 47 minutes ago ♐ Fiona Applebottom ♐ RT @ESPNNewYork: Giants GM on mask flak: Wore it for good reason https://t.co/BffrP8tyjB https://t.co/NXfcqheLJU 56 minutes ago ESPN New York Giants GM on mask flak: Wore it for good reason https://t.co/BffrP8tyjB https://t.co/NXfcqheLJU 59 minutes ago