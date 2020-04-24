Green Bay Packers use first-round NFL draft pick on QB Jordan Love as potential heir to Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers once again are looking to the future at quarterback by taking Utah State's Jordan Love as a potential heir to Aaron Rodgers.

