Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > 2020 NFL Draft grades: Vikings get a 'B' for selecting Jeff Gladney at No. 31 overall

2020 NFL Draft grades: Vikings get a 'B' for selecting Jeff Gladney at No. 31 overall

CBS Sports Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Here's what you need to know about the TCU cornerback after his selection in the NFL Draft
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: Jeff Gladney NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report, Grade for Vikings Rookie

Jeff Gladney NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report, Grade for Vikings Rookie

 Jeff Gladney NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report, Grade for Vikings Rookie

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DelisNFLspot

Mike D. Lunchbreak: Draft Analysts Say Vikings Had 'Best Night,' Give High Grades for 1st-Round Picks https://t.co/3DJPHwHZ7M 1 hour ago

StribGuy

John Reinan Ha! Amid widespread praise for Vikings' draft, I give you Bleacher Report: "The Vikings are going to ride all of th… https://t.co/Oz0qMGuXTR 1 hour ago

wr1t3him

Wilten Houston RT @Jeff_McLane: But to be fair (need more characters), Vikings and 49ers took WRs later in the first round. Will do further reporting on d… 2 hours ago

JNickerson33

Jeff Nickerson RT @ringer: JUSTIN JEFFERSON Pick: 22 (#Vikings) Grade: A "After dealing Diggs to the Bills, the Vikings turned around and drafted his rep… 2 hours ago

ejayjones49

none RT @tanishkamascara: NFL Draft NFC NORTH Grades: Lions: B+ only because they failed to trade back and grab Okudah. Bears: A. winners of t… 3 hours ago

tanishkamascara

Tanishka NFL Draft NFC NORTH Grades: Lions: B+ only because they failed to trade back and grab Okudah. Bears: A. winners o… https://t.co/mDG2u8Iujc 3 hours ago

1news_me

1News #Vikings draft grades: Team's first round picks get good grades and some cautions https://t.co/3anAAFV48a #1News… https://t.co/SjdrcawHFd 3 hours ago

NFL_DougFarrar

Doug Farrar ICYMI on @TheNFLWire: My grades and analysis for the first round. Easy to like what the Dolphins, 49ers, and Viking… https://t.co/D1c8wqMSS5 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.