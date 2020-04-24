Global  

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s brother, Jace, dies aged 31

Friday, 24 April 2020
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s brother, Jace, dies aged 31The Dallas Cowboys confirmed on Thursday night that their starting quarterback Dak Prescott’s older brother, Jace, had passed away
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Jace Prescott, Brother Of Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak, Dies At 31

Jace Prescott, Brother Of Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak, Dies At 31 00:21

 Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's older brother, Jace, passed away Thursday. He was 31. Katie Johnston reports.

