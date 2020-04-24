Cowboys: QB Dak Prescott's older brother Jace dies at 31

You Might Like

Tweets about this sport4fan RT @michaeleaves: Damn. My heart just breaks for Dak Prescott. To be that young and have already lost your mother and brother. Thoughts and… 2 minutes ago Sportsnet Jace Prescott, the older brother of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, has died at 31. https://t.co/sBJdReenCz 2 minutes ago Duke Chewie RT @RealDealAxelrod: RIP🙏🏾 Cowboys confirm the death of Dak Prescott's older brother Jace https://t.co/5dRWVRmjMy 4 minutes ago BuffyMcbuffy RT @JoriEpstein: Awful news: Tragedy has again struck Cowboys QB Dak Prescott. Dak's brother, Jace, died this morning at 31 years old. “Yo… 6 minutes ago Melisa Williams RT @TwitterMoments: A statement released by the Cowboys confirmed that their quarterback, Dak Prescott, lost his older brother on Thursday:… 7 minutes ago BKactual RT @SInow: Jace Prescott, the 31-year-old older brother of Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has passed away: https://t.co/DCvAYRU68h 11 minutes ago michael bilsky RT @ESPNDallas: Jace Prescott, older brother of Dak, dies at 31 https://t.co/oWM6NRYZpa https://t.co/GByxJyremk 12 minutes ago