Cowboys: QB Dak Prescott's older brother Jace dies at 31

FOX Sports Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Cowboys: QB Dak Prescott's older brother Jace dies at 31Jace Prescott, the older brother of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, died Thursday
News video: Marcellus Wiley insists Cowboys stick with Dak Prescott instead of drafting Jordan Love

Marcellus Wiley insists Cowboys stick with Dak Prescott instead of drafting Jordan Love 01:02

 Rumors have emerged that the Dallas Cowboys are reportedly interested in drafting QB Jordan Love as part of their 17th overall pick. Hear why Marcellus Wiley believes this would be the worse move possible for Dallas and that they should stick with Dak Prescott.

sportfire4fan

sport4fan RT @michaeleaves: Damn. My heart just breaks for Dak Prescott. To be that young and have already lost your mother and brother. Thoughts and… 2 minutes ago

Sportsnet

Sportsnet Jace Prescott, the older brother of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, has died at 31. https://t.co/sBJdReenCz 2 minutes ago

StevefromWa

Duke Chewie RT @RealDealAxelrod: RIP🙏🏾 Cowboys confirm the death of Dak Prescott's older brother Jace https://t.co/5dRWVRmjMy 4 minutes ago

buffymcbuffy

BuffyMcbuffy RT @JoriEpstein: Awful news: Tragedy has again struck Cowboys QB Dak Prescott. Dak's brother, Jace, died this morning at 31 years old. “Yo… 6 minutes ago

Meli_Mel_82

Melisa Williams RT @TwitterMoments: A statement released by the Cowboys confirmed that their quarterback, Dak Prescott, lost his older brother on Thursday:… 7 minutes ago

BravoKiloActual

BKactual RT @SInow: Jace Prescott, the 31-year-old older brother of Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has passed away: https://t.co/DCvAYRU68h 11 minutes ago

AlexBowmanFan30

michael bilsky RT @ESPNDallas: Jace Prescott, older brother of Dak, dies at 31 https://t.co/oWM6NRYZpa https://t.co/GByxJyremk 12 minutes ago

