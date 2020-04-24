Global  

Rugby Australia chairman Paul McLean blasts Raelene Castle's critics

Rugby Australia chairman Paul McLean blasts Raelene Castle's critics

New Zealand Herald Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Rugby Australia chairman Paul McLean blasts Raelene Castle's criticsRugby Australia chairman Paul McLean has thrown his support behind departed CEO Raelene Castle, claiming she was constantly on the receiving end of abhorrent bullying from "faceless people" during her tenure as boss.Castle resigned...
