Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Cristiano Ronaldo misses out in Europe's most decorated starting XI

Cristiano Ronaldo misses out in Europe's most decorated starting XI

Daily Star Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Cristiano Ronaldo misses out in Europe's most decorated starting XIJuventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has been on a trophy-winning winning side 26 times in his career but the former Manchester United and Real Madrid ace does not make it into a ‘most decorated starting XI’
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GoalShakers

Football Goals & Highlights Cristiano Ronaldo misses out in Europe's most decorated starting XI #SoccerNews #soccer #sports https://t.co/jQijTIUOYX 1 hour ago

ManUtdFanKe

manchester united fans🇰🇪 RT @ManUtdLatestCom: Cristiano Ronaldo misses out in Europe's most decorated starting XI #mufc #ManUtd https://t.co/Dt67eNjVxX 1 hour ago

ManUtdLatestCom

Man Utd Latest Cristiano Ronaldo misses out in Europe's most decorated starting XI #mufc #ManUtd https://t.co/Dt67eNjVxX 1 hour ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport Cristiano Ronaldo misses out in Europe's most decorated starting XI https://t.co/TnpmXIo54m https://t.co/nadA6U85zI 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.