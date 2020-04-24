MOTDx: Liverpool's James Milner shows off core strength in 'plank-off' with Timbsy Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

MOTDx's Michael Timbs interviews Liverpool's James Milner with a series quick-fire questions while they both take part in a 'plank-off'. There was only ever going to be one winner. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Betting Tips Free bets https://t.co/pnL2oONsnE MOTDx: Liverpool's James Milner shows off core strength in 'plank-off' with Timbs… https://t.co/ljQwNve5SO 2 hours ago Sportiqus MOTDx: Liverpool's James Milner shows off core strength in 'plank-off' with Timbsy https://t.co/vN6P4Swkxi https://t.co/H8TwtNX3ex 2 hours ago Davide Capozzi MOTDx: Liverpool's James Milner shows off core strength in 'plank-off' with Timbsy https://t.co/dJOOLd53CA https://t.co/8eMmm2yYAV 2 hours ago Ana Mendez MOTDx: Liverpool's James Milner shows off core strength in 'plank-off' with Timbsy https://t.co/clsD6ka1gZ https://t.co/TBwh6L3DAV 2 hours ago Loner MOTDx: Liverpool's James Milner shows off core strength in 'plank-off' with Timbsy https://t.co/AKlr4DdmTM 2 hours ago Football News MOTDx: Liverpool's James Milner shows off core strength in 'plank-off' with Timbsy https://t.co/HhBSY7DJlg 2 hours ago Football-News MOTDx: Liverpool's James Milner shows off core strength in 'plank-off' with Timbsy: MOTDx's Michael Timbs interview… https://t.co/gip9bpUI9s 2 hours ago Deck Sports News MOTDx: Liverpool's James Milner shows off core strength in 'plank-off' with Timbsy https://t.co/ihKWzeVIlT https://t.co/wcwX2UKaOD 2 hours ago