NFL Draft 2020: Green Bay Packers make shock first round pick by selecting quarterback Jordan Love as Aaron Rodgers’ heir

Friday, 24 April 2020
Aaron Rodgers will have some competition in Green Bay as the Packers selected a quarterback in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The move to select Utah State’s Jordan Love shocked many, especially as the Packers moved up four places to get their apparent heir to Rodgers. It feels reminiscent of the situation […]
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Shannon Sharpe: Packers aren't closer to the Super Bowl with Jordan Love, Rodgers is not happy

Shannon Sharpe: Packers aren't closer to the Super Bowl with Jordan Love, Rodgers is not happy 02:41

 Going down as one of the most surprising picks of 2020 draft, the Green Bay Packers selected Utah State QB Jordan Love to be the heir of Aaron Rodgers. Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes that Aaron Rodgers needed weapons on offense, not a back up quarterback.

