Arsenal stars David Luiz, Pepe, Lacazette and Xhaka warned after rule breach
Friday, 24 April 2020 () Arsenal stars David Luiz, Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette and Granit Xhaka have all been snapped breaking government-imposed rules during lockdown and have now been warned by the club
Arsenal players leave the club's training facilities in London Colney, Hertfordshire, where the Premier League side have decided to restart individual training in private during the Covid-19 pandemic. A club spokesperson confirmed: “Players will be permitted access to our London Colney training...