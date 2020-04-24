Global  

Arsenal stars David Luiz, Pepe, Lacazette and Xhaka warned after rule breach

Daily Star Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Arsenal stars David Luiz, Pepe, Lacazette and Xhaka warned after rule breachArsenal stars David Luiz, Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette and Granit Xhaka have all been snapped breaking government-imposed rules during lockdown and have now been warned by the club
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Arenal players return to training with social distancing rules

Arenal players return to training with social distancing rules 00:46

 Arsenal players leave the club's training facilities in London Colney, Hertfordshire, where the Premier League side have decided to restart individual training in private during the Covid-19 pandemic. A club spokesperson confirmed: “Players will be permitted access to our London Colney training...

