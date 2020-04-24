Sachin Tendulkar saw Sachin - A Billion Dream more than 15 times before release

That Sachin Tendulkar is possibly one of the greatest cricketers India has produced is stale news. But did you know that he dubbed for his movie Sachin: A Billion dreams – in three different languages, namely Marathi, Hindi and English. The movie made by Ravi Bhagchandka was the first of sorts sports movie given that it had ...

You Might Like

Tweets about this hari prasad RT @SonyMAX: On the occasion of Sachin Tendulkar's birthday, dekhiye unki legendary story with ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’, aaj dopahar 3 ba… 2 minutes ago pradeep athreya RT @Madhuraturi90: @arunvijayno1 @TendulkarGang One Man 24 Yrs 664 Matches 782 Inngs 34357 Runs 48.52 Avg 248* HS 164 50s 28 90s 100 100s 2… 7 minutes ago Gowtham⚓ RT @vaishali_45: One Man 24 Yrs 664 Matches 782 Inngs 34357 Runs 48.52 Avg 248* HS 164 50s 28 90s 100 100s 25 150s 6 200s 76 M.O.M 20 M.O.S… 12 minutes ago nireekshan RT @INOXMovies: One Man Billion Memories Sachin Tendulkar #HappyBirthdaySachin @sachin_rt Do share #trivia about the #LivingLegend https:/… 20 minutes ago Kanchan Malhotra RT @VishalVerma_9: So it's the birthday of Sachin Tendulkar Aka The God of Cricket, Inspiration to billion, the Greatest ever cricketer and… 24 minutes ago Robin Rounder RT @im_yash2307: In many ways, Sachin was the poster boy of post-liberalization India. At a time when India was beginning to grow in confid… 26 minutes ago Vicky RT @SonyPIX: Witness the legendary journey of the 'God of Cricket.' Celebrate Sachin Tendulkar's birthday with 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams',… 26 minutes ago Harish Atluri RT @AshishArrows: @republic Correction: Sachin never had to be jealous or tensed with Azhar, it was Azhar who couldn't digest the fact that… 26 minutes ago