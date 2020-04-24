Global  

Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson to join NFL's Tom Brady for charity golf match

Mid-Day Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and NFL quarterback legends Tom Brady and Peyton Manning are planning a charity golf match for May, the US media reported. The event would be held without spectators in Florida, airing live on TV with the proceeds going to help battle the COVID-19 pandemic, American broadcaster ESPN reported on...
