Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Players refusing wage cuts ‘shows lack of leadership at Arsenal’ claims Ray Parlour, but he says criticism of Mesut Ozil is out of order

Players refusing wage cuts ‘shows lack of leadership at Arsenal’ claims Ray Parlour, but he says criticism of Mesut Ozil is out of order

talkSPORT Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Arsenal legend Ray Parlour claims the reports three players have refused to take a pay cut during the coronavirus crisis ‘shows a lack of leadership’ at the club. However, he insisted Mesut Ozil should NOT be singled out for blame as he has been over the past week, and says the names of the other […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NewsEdge10

News Edge Players refusing wage cuts ‘shows lack of leadership at Arsenal’ claims Ray Parlour, but he says criticism of… https://t.co/IskLjccf3X 6 hours ago

Garys190512

g @Thomaspurves2 They asking players take between 10 and 30% cuts for April may only small amount of players refusing… https://t.co/HK1MMvNhpM 7 hours ago

9javenue

9javenue Players refusing wage cuts ‘shows lack of leadership at Arsenal’ claims Ray Parlour, but he says criticism of Mesut… https://t.co/Brp1jGYzfR 10 hours ago

sportsalertnews

SportsAlert New post: Players refusing wage cuts ‘shows lack of leadership at Arsenal’ claims Ray Parlour, but he says cri https://t.co/5FBBTPdaQ4 11 hours ago

stuafc71

saxon71 RT @sophj9219: @piersmorgan I think you should talk on GMB about how players like Wayne Rooney are refusing pay cuts when their pay in a we… 1 day ago

hairygit1888

jimkilpatrick @ClydeSSB Can I ask the panel about this. 🤔The good players taking wage cuts to help others less fortunate at their… https://t.co/O7ElWok0p8 1 day ago

sophj9219

Sophie J @piersmorgan I think you should talk on GMB about how players like Wayne Rooney are refusing pay cuts when their pa… https://t.co/HZtk1tArd3 2 days ago

ben_rumsby

Ben Rumsby @Marcotti @baris_koybasi @Paulscw1988 Players who are refusing to take wage cuts are currently shielded by a degree… https://t.co/pnbxxkOLu8 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.