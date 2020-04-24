COVID: 4 Central teams sent to Gujarat, T'gana, TN

Credit: HT Digital Content - Published 3 days ago Watch: War of words between Mamata govt & Centre over COVID-19 crisis 04:12 It was Centre vs West Bengal government on Tuesday when BJP came down heavily on Mamata government for obstructing two central teams for Covid-19 assessment. The arrival of the teams in West Bengal without prior intimation has already set off a tussle between the Centre and the ruling Trinamool...