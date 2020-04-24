Global  

COVID: 4 Central teams sent to Gujarat, T'gana, TN

IndiaTimes Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
These teams, headed by additional secretary-level officers, will visit Ahmedabad, Surat (in Gujarat), Hyderabad (Telangana) and Chennai (Tamil Nadu), home ministry joint secretary Punya Salila Srivastava told a press conference here. These central teams will be in addition to six already constituted, she said.
