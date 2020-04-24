Global  

The Green Bay Packers have found Aaron Rodgers' successor in Utah State's Jordan Love

FOX Sports Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
On Thursday night, the Green Bay Packers selected Utah State quarterback Jordan Love with the 26th pick. What's this mean for Green Bay's future?
Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published
News video: Packers GM Brian Gutekunst prepares for unique NFL draft, will make picks from home

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst prepares for unique NFL draft, will make picks from home 01:21

 Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst is preparing for this week's NFL Draft like every other year in many ways. But, of course, this is unlike any other year.

