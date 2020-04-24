Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > NFL draft 2020's best available players in second round: Grant Delpit, Laviska Shenault among top options on board

NFL draft 2020's best available players in second round: Grant Delpit, Laviska Shenault among top options on board

USATODAY.com Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
There's still plenty of first-round talent available for teams on Day 2 of the NFL draft, including several promising options at safety and receiver.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Winners and Losers of 2020 NFL Draft Round 1

Winners and Losers of 2020 NFL Draft Round 1 01:21

 Winners and Losers of 2020 NFL Draft Round 1 The first round of the NFL Draft took place on Thursday night, and there were a number of winners and losers. Winner: SEC The Southeastern Conference set a new record with 15 players selected in the first round. Winner: Tom Brady The Tampa Bay Buccaneers...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ragz_2_richest

K.J ♋ RT @NinersNation: The 49ers don’t have a pick today, but they also weren’t expected to select at No. 25. Just in case, here are the best av… 3 minutes ago

marL0wE

👑Prince of Jamericanism RT @TheBlueZonee: Day 2 of the NFL Draft is tonight. Here is the list of best available players still on the board via @catchtheblitz Who d… 5 minutes ago

ErikSmithQBL

Erik Smith RT @TheQBlist: Marc Salazar (@dingwog) looks ahead at the best remaining players still available on Day Two of the #NFLDraft, focusing on… 6 minutes ago

carbone_jeff

Jeff Carbone @MarksReeseWIP “no one watches Big 12 football?” Guys, you don’t draft by need. You draft best players available. T… https://t.co/RCVWZeLxXA 7 minutes ago

sportsfluence

Sports News & Views RT @usatodaynfl: There's plenty of first-round talent still available on Day 2 of the NFL draft. https://t.co/GgIUINg7yY 9 minutes ago

FletcherWCTV

Fletcher Keel @MockingTheDraft @TheAthletic @ArifHasanNFL @NFL @PFF Akers is listed as CBSSports' #23 best player still available… https://t.co/xuwURWFXLj 11 minutes ago

theriot326

Joey Ricotta RT @TheScorecrow: As we enter day two of the #2020NFLDraft, there are plenty of good players still on the board. @Bpodloski16 lists off his… 12 minutes ago

JacobG88

Jacob Gallucci RT @ESPNStatsInfo: LSU had 5 players selected in the 1st round. Per @EliasSports, this is the 6th time in NFL Draft history that a single… 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.