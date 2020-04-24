NFL draft 2020's best available players in second round: Grant Delpit, Laviska Shenault among top options on board

K.J ♋ RT @NinersNation: The 49ers don’t have a pick today, but they also weren’t expected to select at No. 25. Just in case, here are the best av… 3 minutes ago

👑Prince of Jamericanism RT @TheBlueZonee: Day 2 of the NFL Draft is tonight. Here is the list of best available players still on the board via @catchtheblitz Who d… 5 minutes ago

Erik Smith RT @TheQBlist: Marc Salazar (@dingwog) looks ahead at the best remaining players still available on Day Two of the #NFLDraft, focusing on… 6 minutes ago

Jeff Carbone @MarksReeseWIP “no one watches Big 12 football?” Guys, you don’t draft by need. You draft best players available. T… https://t.co/RCVWZeLxXA 7 minutes ago

Sports News & Views RT @usatodaynfl: There's plenty of first-round talent still available on Day 2 of the NFL draft. https://t.co/GgIUINg7yY 9 minutes ago

Joey Ricotta RT @TheScorecrow: As we enter day two of the #2020NFLDraft, there are plenty of good players still on the board. @Bpodloski16 lists off his… 12 minutes ago