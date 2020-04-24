Global  

Christian McCaffrey talks with Shannon Spake: New contract and Quarantine training | NFL on FOX

FOX Sports Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Christian McCaffrey talks with Shannon Spake: New contract and Quarantine training | NFL on FOXCarolina Panthers star Running Back, Christian McCaffrey, talks with Shannon Spake about becoming the highest paid RB in NFL history, training during quarantine and reminiscing about his fathers Super Bowl runs with the Denver Broncos!
