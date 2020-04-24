Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > 2020 Summer X Games have been canceled in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic

2020 Summer X Games have been canceled in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic

CBS Sports Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
The annual action sports showcase was scheduled to be held in Minneapolis in July
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Certifiedd_

Petty Pablo RT @EVBDYLUVSTJ: you ever say in bed and thought about all the relationships you could have been in if you had stopped playing games like y… 2 hours ago

MftTransplant

Heart & Lung Transplant MFT RT @WHBTG: Although we have had to postpone this summer’s Games, we have been busy planning the next time we can meet again. We can now ann… 3 hours ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb 2020 Summer X Games have been canceled in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/FYZobltEa4 #sports #feedly 3 hours ago

SirkalAzuki

Azuki Sirkal @JumaWanson You and who to assume? If Bundesliga has been given a go ahead to proceed, what makes EPL not proceed a… https://t.co/d6djgL1Hd9 4 hours ago

BrandenLSK

Branden Peters RT @MattRPRT: summer x games have been officially cancelled. 5 hours ago

MattRPRT

Matt Meyerson summer x games have been officially cancelled. 6 hours ago

antiprodigy

Antiprodigy @Carra23 @premierleague Absolutely. The only fair thing to do. By now, if you "finish the season" there will hav… https://t.co/gzkeYnSdge 6 hours ago

CiriacoSolerFF

French Quarter Fantasy RT @JetPackGalileo: Tokyo's Summer Olympic Games may have been postponed, but Jerry Jeudy has already been prepping athletes for the Winter… 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.