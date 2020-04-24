Bucky Brooks: Aaron Rodgers is a declining QB, Green Bay was smart for drafting Jordan Love

Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

In a surprising move, the Green Bay Packers drafted Utah State QB Jordan Love to eventually take over the reigns from Aaron Rodgers. Hear why Bucky Brooks suggests that Green Bay was smart for drafting Jordan Love. In a surprising move, the Green Bay Packers drafted Utah State QB Jordan Love to eventually take over the reigns from Aaron Rodgers. Hear why Bucky Brooks suggests that Green Bay was smart for drafting Jordan Love. 👓 View full article

