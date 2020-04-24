Global  

Bucky Brooks: Aaron Rodgers is a declining QB, Green Bay was smart for drafting Jordan Love

FOX Sports Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Bucky Brooks: Aaron Rodgers is a declining QB, Green Bay was smart for drafting Jordan LoveIn a surprising move, the Green Bay Packers drafted Utah State QB Jordan Love to eventually take over the reigns from Aaron Rodgers. Hear why Bucky Brooks suggests that Green Bay was smart for drafting Jordan Love.
 In a surprising move, the Green Bay Packers drafted Utah State QB Jordan Love to eventually take over the reigns from Aaron Rodgers. Hear why Bucky Brooks suggests that Green Bay was smart for drafting Jordan Love.

