First night of draft breaks records for TV viewership, league says Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Television viewership for the first round of the NFL Draft broke records, the league said on Friday, with an average of more than 15.6 million tuning in for one of the rare few live sports events left on a professional calendar otherwise frozen during the coronavirus pandemic. 👓 View full article

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published 2 days ago NFL Draft: Mike Max Reviews Night 1 For the Vikings 01:06 The NFL had to be done online this year, but the Vikings came in with two late first-round draft picks. Mike Max breaks down their choices (1:06). WCCO 4 News At Noon -- April 24, 2020

