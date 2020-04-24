Ramadan Mubarak 2020: Happy Ramzan Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images, Facebook & WhatsApp status

Global  

IndiaTimes Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Ramadan is an Arabic word which means "scorching heat or dryness". The festival was given the name ‘Ramadan’ because it is believed to burn the sins and keep the people on the right path. Muslims fast during Ramadan, which is all about self-control and patience. People observe a fast from sunrise till sunset for 30 days, which is the duration of the month of Ramadan. Fasting helps in cleansing the soul of all the impurities. It is also a pure and pious time to wish your friends and family.
