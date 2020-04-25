Giants take Alabama S Xavier McKinney with 36th pick overall

Global  

FOX Sports Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Giants take Alabama S Xavier McKinney with 36th pick overallThe New York Giants added versatility to their defense, taking Alabama safety Xavier McKinney with the fourth pick in the second round of the NFL draft
