jim davies RT @Lions247: Penn State lineman Yetur Gross-Matos reacts to being drafted by Carolina Panthers https://t.co/aSDrH7Qscf https://t.co/Ggxiez… 10 seconds ago ëVan RT @Panthers: BULKING UP‼️ https://t.co/c5cEwwqhzo 1 minute ago FightOnState.com Former @PennStateFball DE @__lobo99 reacts to being drafted by Carolina Panthers. https://t.co/T6HVCdjic0 6 minutes ago Wyatt Reviglio RT @PSUBarstool: With the 38th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers select... Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State https://t.co/P54C… 9 minutes ago Lions247 Penn State lineman Yetur Gross-Matos reacts to being drafted by Carolina Panthers https://t.co/aSDrH7Qscf https://t.co/GgxiezxglP 11 minutes ago Sam D RT @JustinM_NFL: Hey #Panthers fans, Yetur Gross-Matos (@__lobo99) is a GREAT pick! Get familiar with your new DL via my @TheDraftWire inte… 18 minutes ago Capital Sports New post: Panthers draft Penn State DE Gross-Matos in 2nd round https://t.co/mXa7Lp2mpE 19 minutes ago Chance Dawkins RT @NextGenStats: RD 2 | PICK 38 - @Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE, Penn State At 6-foot-5, 265 pounds, Gross-Matos has intriguing size,… 19 minutes ago