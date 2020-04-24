Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Panthers draft Penn State DE Gross-Matos in 2nd round

Panthers draft Penn State DE Gross-Matos in 2nd round

FOX Sports Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Panthers draft Penn State DE Gross-Matos in 2nd roundThe Panthers continue to address their defensive needs, selecting Yetur Gross-Matos from Penn State with the sixth pick in the second round of the NFL draft
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: Yetur Gross-Matos NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report, Grade for Panthers Rookie

Yetur Gross-Matos NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report, Grade for Panthers Rookie 03:02

 Yetur Gross-Matos NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report, Grade for Panthers Rookie

Recent related videos from verified sources

Winners and Losers of 2020 NFL Draft Round 1 [Video]

Winners and Losers of 2020 NFL Draft Round 1

Winners and Losers of 2020 NFL Draft Round 1 The first round of the NFL Draft took place on Thursday night, and there were a number of winners and losers. Winner: SEC The Southeastern Conference..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:22Published
Top 5 Greatest Draft Picks in NFL History [Video]

Top 5 Greatest Draft Picks in NFL History

Top 5 Greatest Draft Picks in NFL History With the 2020 NFL Draft set to take place virtually April 23-25, here's a look at the all-time greatest draft picks. 5. Ray Lewis, LB, Miami: 1996, 1st round,..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:57Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Prospects embrace virtual draft format and at-home setups

Prospects embrace virtual draft format and at-home setupsYetur Gross-Matos would have liked to have been in Las Vegas for the NFL draft, but the Penn State defensive lineman is OK participating from home.
FOX Sports

Panthers draft Penn State DE Gross-Matos in 2nd round

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers continued to address their defensive needs on day two of the NFL draft, selecting Yetur Gross-Matos from Penn State with...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dhrinak80

jim davies RT @Lions247: Penn State lineman Yetur Gross-Matos reacts to being drafted by Carolina Panthers https://t.co/aSDrH7Qscf https://t.co/Ggxiez… 10 seconds ago

ThatPanthersGuy

ëVan RT @Panthers: BULKING UP‼️ https://t.co/c5cEwwqhzo 1 minute ago

FightOnState

FightOnState.com Former @PennStateFball DE @__lobo99 reacts to being drafted by Carolina Panthers. https://t.co/T6HVCdjic0 6 minutes ago

SuperWy_Revig

Wyatt Reviglio RT @PSUBarstool: With the 38th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers select... Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State https://t.co/P54C… 9 minutes ago

Lions247

Lions247 Penn State lineman Yetur Gross-Matos reacts to being drafted by Carolina Panthers https://t.co/aSDrH7Qscf https://t.co/GgxiezxglP 11 minutes ago

llewodmas

Sam D RT @JustinM_NFL: Hey #Panthers fans, Yetur Gross-Matos (@__lobo99) is a GREAT pick! Get familiar with your new DL via my @TheDraftWire inte… 18 minutes ago

CapitalSportsNC

Capital Sports New post: Panthers draft Penn State DE Gross-Matos in 2nd round https://t.co/mXa7Lp2mpE 19 minutes ago

BigChawncy32

Chance Dawkins RT @NextGenStats: RD 2 | PICK 38 - @Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE, Penn State At 6-foot-5, 265 pounds, Gross-Matos has intriguing size,… 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.