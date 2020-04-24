J&K cops stop handing over ultras’ bodies Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Breaking the tradition of handing over the bodies of local terrorists killed in encounters to their family members, J&K police have started burying such bodies at different designated graveyards in remote areas of central Kashmir and not in their native villages to avoid public gathering during the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19. Such burials are, however, taking place in the presence of the family members of the slain terrorists and the district magistrate concerned. 👓 View full article

