New England Patriots use top NFL draft pick on Division II safety Kyle Dugger

USATODAY.com Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
With his first selection in the 2020 NFL draft, Bill Belichick opted to bolster the New England Patriots' secondary with safety Kyle Dugger.
 After Rob Gronkowski reunited with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay, questions have been raised that Bill Belichick created an negative environment for players at New England. Hear why Skip Bayless believes that Tom Brady was the one protecting Bill Belichick's image from the rest of the locker room.

