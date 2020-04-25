Giants take Alabama S Xavier McKinney with 36th pick overall

The New York Giants added versatility to their defense, taking Alabama safety Xavier McKinney with the fourth pick in the second round of the NFL draft on Friday night. The pick allows new coach Joe Judge to return to his Alabama roots, where he mentored under Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban. McKinney led Alabama with […]

You Might Like

Tweets about this Junior RT @RapSheet: The #Giants quickly turn the pick in, selecting #Bama safety Xavier McKinney at No. 36. Most teams had him as a clear first-r… 12 minutes ago newman RT @NYGsalomone: "We had a first-round grade on him, saw him hanging around and we’re very fortunate to be able to take him at the position… 2 hours ago Dan Salomone "We had a first-round grade on him, saw him hanging around and we’re very fortunate to be able to take him at the p… https://t.co/uWLXPN0njt 2 hours ago K Dubb Giants take Alabama S Xavier McKinney with 36th pick https://t.co/CnNtWJ5GFF #sports #feedly 2 hours ago