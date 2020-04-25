Gophers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. drafted by Buccaneers in second round Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

Former Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. was picked by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second round (45th overall) of the 2020 NFL draft. Former Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. was picked by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second round (45th overall) of the 2020 NFL draft. 👓 View full article

