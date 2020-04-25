Global  

Dallas Cowboys select Alabama's Trevon Diggs in NFL draft to add help at cornerback

USATODAY.com Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
After taking wide receiver CeeDee Lamb on Day 1 of the NFL draft, the Dallas Cowboys boosted their secondary with Alabama's Trevon Diggs.
