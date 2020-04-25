Bills select Iowa DE AJ Epenesa with 54th pick in NFL draft

Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills selected Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa with the 54th pick in the NFL draft Friday night. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 275 pounds, Epenesa had 11 1/2 sacks and forced four fumbles to earn second-team All-America honors during his junior season last year. Epenesa's selection was Buffalo's first of


