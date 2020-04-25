Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Ravens select Ohio State's Dobbins with 55th pick in draft

Ravens select Ohio State's Dobbins with 55th pick in draft

FOX Sports Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Ravens select Ohio State's Dobbins with 55th pick in draftThe Baltimore Ravens sought to enhance an already strong running game by selecting Ohio State standout J
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Published
News video: Ravens selections on night two of the 2020 NFL Draft

Ravens selections on night two of the 2020 NFL Draft 02:28

 The Ravens first pick of night two came at number 55 with running back J.K. Dobbins out of Ohio State!

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.