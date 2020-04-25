Will always play IPL for Royal Challengers, promises Virat Kohli

Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

The love and loyalty of the fans will never let him leave Royal Challengers Bangalore till the time he is playing IPL, skipper Virat Kohli said on Friday. RCB have reached the IPL final thrice but have not gone on to win the trophy. During a live session on Instagram with former South African captain and RCB teammate AB de... 👓 View full article

