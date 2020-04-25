Badgers' Baun selected by Saints in third round of 2020 NFL draft

Karley Marotta RT @WKOW: BAUN LAST UNTIL THIRD ROUND Former Badgers linebacker Zack Baun lasted until the third round. The New Orleans Saints traded up fo… 4 minutes ago

RAL14 RT @TheBadgerNation: Zack Baun gets picked by the Saints in the third round. He can thank Dave Aranda and Paul Chryst for the 3-4 defense.… 12 minutes ago

Bucky’s 5th Quarantine NFL Draft 2020: Zack Baun (@zackbizzaun) selected by the @saints in the third round The versatile edge rusher was… https://t.co/JA81v6uY8K 12 minutes ago

Shawn P RT @fswisconsin: The second #Badgers player off the board: Linebacker Zack Baun. #NFLDraft https://t.co/jxHUtXYzIY 13 minutes ago

Luke Wroblewski RT @Evan_Flood: Zack Baun selected No. 74 overall by the New Orleans Saints. 19.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks as a senior. #Badgers h… 13 minutes ago

Coach Norbs RT @Badger247: Zack Baun is heading to the New Orleans Saints. https://t.co/JMAoSJBjmc #Badgers 13 minutes ago

FOX Sports Wisconsin The second #Badgers player off the board: Linebacker Zack Baun. #NFLDraft https://t.co/jxHUtXYzIY 14 minutes ago