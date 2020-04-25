Global  

Badgers' Baun selected by Saints in third round of 2020 NFL draft

FOX Sports Saturday, 25 April 2020
Badgers' Baun selected by Saints in third round of 2020 NFL draftThe former Wisconsin linebacker was selected by the New Orleans Saints with the 74rd overall pick (third round) of the 2020 NFL draft.
Karley_Marotta

Karley Marotta RT @WKOW: BAUN LAST UNTIL THIRD ROUND Former Badgers linebacker Zack Baun lasted until the third round. The New Orleans Saints traded up fo… 4 minutes ago

linsanityliusan

RAL14 RT @TheBadgerNation: Zack Baun gets picked by the Saints in the third round. He can thank Dave Aranda and Paul Chryst for the 3-4 defense.… 12 minutes ago

B5Q

Bucky’s 5th Quarantine NFL Draft 2020: Zack Baun (@zackbizzaun) selected by the @saints in the third round The versatile edge rusher was… https://t.co/JA81v6uY8K 12 minutes ago

shawndp1

Shawn P RT @fswisconsin: The second #Badgers player off the board: Linebacker Zack Baun. #NFLDraft https://t.co/jxHUtXYzIY 13 minutes ago

wrobo5

Luke Wroblewski RT @Evan_Flood: Zack Baun selected No. 74 overall by the New Orleans Saints. 19.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks as a senior. #Badgers h… 13 minutes ago

bballnorbs

Coach Norbs RT @Badger247: Zack Baun is heading to the New Orleans Saints. https://t.co/JMAoSJBjmc #Badgers 13 minutes ago

fswisconsin

FOX Sports Wisconsin The second #Badgers player off the board: Linebacker Zack Baun. #NFLDraft https://t.co/jxHUtXYzIY 14 minutes ago

Badger247

Badger247 Zack Baun is heading to the New Orleans Saints. https://t.co/JMAoSJBjmc #Badgers 14 minutes ago

