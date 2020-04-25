Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Jets trade down, take Baylor WR Denzel Mims in 2nd round

Jets trade down, take Baylor WR Denzel Mims in 2nd round

FOX Sports Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Jets trade down, take Baylor WR Denzel Mims in 2nd roundThe New York Jets added a playmaker on offense by taking Baylor wide receiver Denzel Mims with their second-round pick in the NFL draft
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Middletownpress

The Middletown Press Jets trade down, take Baylor WR Denzel Mims in 2nd round https://t.co/ZHNtRSURjQ 45 minutes ago

RegisterCitizen

Register Citizen Jets trade down, take Baylor WR Denzel Mims in 2nd round https://t.co/wfbyAp5TOL 47 minutes ago

PIX11News

PIX11 News Jets trade down, take Baylor WR Denzel Mims in 2nd round https://t.co/FmpK1ADBOk 53 minutes ago

DWAZ73

Dennis Waszak Jr. #Jets trade down, take Baylor WR Denzel Mims in 2nd round to give Adam Gase, Sam Darnold a playmaker on offense. S… https://t.co/lfacEPsHPt 56 minutes ago

Unit_79

Dan Grainger @jeffzrebiec Do you think they trade down if Jets didn’t take Mimms? 1 hour ago

Jdt2528

Birdie Von Wigglesworth Not gonna lie I was livid about the trade down because I wanted them to take Mims at 48 Douglas did an excellent j… https://t.co/EczCtiNgvG 1 hour ago

TheDailyDile

The Daily ‘Dile I have to admit. That was beautifully executed by Joe Douglas. Trade down 11 picks, take the guy you prob would hav… https://t.co/fmlcNwIE7K 1 hour ago

ConboyNFL

Luke Conboy 🏈 Wow felt for sure #Jets would take Denzel Mims, a curious trade down that 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.