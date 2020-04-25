Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Redskins draft Memphis playmaker Gibson with 66th pick

Redskins draft Memphis playmaker Gibson with 66th pick

Seattle Times Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Redskins stayed true to their best player available philosophy by taking offensive playmaker Antonio Gibson from Memphis with the 66th pick in the NFL draft Friday night. Gibson doesn’t fill one of Washington’s most pressing needs but gives new coach Ron Rivera’s offense and special teams someone who can do a […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: Antonio Gibson NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report, Grade for Redskins Rookie

Antonio Gibson NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report, Grade for Redskins Rookie

 Antonio Gibson NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report, Grade for Redskins Rookie

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheUrbanNewz

TheUrbanNewz Redskins draft Memphis playmaker Gibson with 66th pick https://t.co/d7f57scw3C https://t.co/fvROIdxh9d 11 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.