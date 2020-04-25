Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Who is Josh Jones, the Arizona Cardinals' third-round NFL draft pick?

Who is Josh Jones, the Arizona Cardinals' third-round NFL draft pick?

azcentral.com Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
The Arizona Cardinals selected Josh Jones with the No. 72 overall pick of the NFL draft on Friday.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: Josh Jones NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report, Grade for Cardinals Rookie

Josh Jones NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report, Grade for Cardinals Rookie

 Josh Jones NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report, Grade for Cardinals Rookie

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LeftTackleBR

Left Tackle Brasil (de 🏡) 72 - ARIZONA CARDINALS Josh Jones - T Houston 10 minutes ago

kfitz134

katherine fitzgerald 🌵 RT @azcsports: Arizona Cardinals get 'huge steal' with Josh Jones pick in third round of 2020 NFL draft https://t.co/OUzC3jGF5s 11 minutes ago

draftexaminer

Matthew Jones 72. Arizona Cardinals - OT Josh Jones, Houston Despite teams reaching for tackles, somehow managed to slide this f… https://t.co/PzMCXk0FYg 12 minutes ago

BiaBia6

Gilbert Sarabia RT @Joseph_Duarte: JUST IN: Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) select University of Houston offensive tackle Josh Jones (@JoshJones_23) in th… 14 minutes ago

eazeee2004

e.o RT @AroundTheNFL: The Arizona Cardinals select T Josh Jones No. 72 overall in 2020 draft 16 minutes ago

EricaSyptak

Missy RT @Joseph_Duarte: The moment @UHCougarFB offensive tackle Josh Jones (@JoshJones_23) was taken by Arizona Cardinals in third round of #NFL… 17 minutes ago

JiggyJamesYT

James Washington RT @PFF: With the 72nd overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Arizona Cardinals select... Josh Jones, OT, Houston https://t.co/jbK69… 18 minutes ago

thegod_water

james RT @BritishBirdgang: What the fuck? How has Josh Jones slid to Round 3??? Nevertheless, with the 72nd pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Ariz… 20 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.