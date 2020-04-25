Raiders draft receivers with 1st 2 picks in third round

Global  

Seattle Times Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
The Las Vegas Raiders drafted a pair of receivers with their first two picks in the third round of the NFL draft on Friday night, taking Kentucky’s Lynn Bowden Jr. and South Carolina’s Bryan Edwards. The Raiders took Bowden 80th overall with their own pick and then used a third-rounder acquired in last year’s trade […]
