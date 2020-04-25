The Las Vegas Raiders drafted a pair of receivers with their first two picks in the third round of the NFL draft on Friday night, taking Kentucky’s Lynn Bowden Jr. and South Carolina’s Bryan Edwards. The Raiders took Bowden 80th overall with their own pick and then used a third-rounder acquired in last year’s trade […]

You Might Like

Tweets about this TheFanSource🗣📰 Raiders draft receivers with 1st 2 picks in third round https://t.co/6FXA2wfKJq 1 hour ago Lompoc Record The Las Vegas Raiders drafted a pair of receivers with their first two picks in the third round of the NFL draft on… https://t.co/yXahEatZ5M 1 hour ago Santa Maria Times The Las Vegas Raiders drafted a pair of receivers with their first two picks in the third round of the NFL draft on… https://t.co/QEpNYd1rIV 1 hour ago Steve Cohen @IanBlairFal @Raiders That was our biggest need heading into the draft. The curse of AB. But I am happy with the re… https://t.co/N860U9knks 2 hours ago Ron Bohning Raiders draft receivers with 1st 2 picks in third round https://t.co/Izfs5VJITA #nfl https://t.co/wf62MGMS1l 2 hours ago Raiderforums RT @AP_NFL: The Raiders took receivers with three of their first four picks in the draft. By @JoshDubowAP: https://t.co/XX3ni7LDDf 2 hours ago AP NFL The Raiders took receivers with three of their first four picks in the draft. By @JoshDubowAP: https://t.co/XX3ni7LDDf 2 hours ago NFL News Raiders draft receivers with 1st 2 picks in third round - National Football League News - https://t.co/wMiXNBxkSe https://t.co/llOEnsl2nv 2 hours ago