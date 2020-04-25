Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > 2020 NFL Draft: Second round loaded with WRs

2020 NFL Draft: Second round loaded with WRs

Reuters Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Teams continued to dip into the 2020 NFL Draft's deep receiver class on Friday, with the Cincinnati Bengals kicking off the run at the top of Round 2 by grabbing Clemson wideout Tee Higgins.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Winners and Losers of 2020 NFL Draft Round 1

Winners and Losers of 2020 NFL Draft Round 1 01:21

 Winners and Losers of 2020 NFL Draft Round 1 The first round of the NFL Draft took place on Thursday night, and there were a number of winners and losers. Winner: SEC The Southeastern Conference set a new record with 15 players selected in the first round. Winner: Tom Brady The Tampa Bay Buccaneers...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.