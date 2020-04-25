2020 NFL Draft: Second round loaded with WRs Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Teams continued to dip into the 2020 NFL Draft's deep receiver class on Friday, with the Cincinnati Bengals kicking off the run at the top of Round 2 by grabbing Clemson wideout Tee Higgins. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published 13 hours ago Winners and Losers of 2020 NFL Draft Round 1 01:21 Winners and Losers of 2020 NFL Draft Round 1 The first round of the NFL Draft took place on Thursday night, and there were a number of winners and losers. Winner: SEC The Southeastern Conference set a new record with 15 players selected in the first round. Winner: Tom Brady The Tampa Bay Buccaneers... You Might Like

Tweets about this