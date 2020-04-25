Global  

Arizona Cardinals get 'huge steal' with Josh Jones pick in third round of 2020 NFL draft

azcentral.com Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Josh Jones was considered to be a first-round pick in many NFL mock draft selections. The Cardinals picked him in the third round.
 
