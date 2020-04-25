A.J. Dillon and Antonio Gibson both have their names called on Day 2 but land in crowded backfields.

Tweets about this K Dubb 2020 NFL Draft: A.J. Dillon and Antonio Gibson are intriguing Day 2 running backs in crowded backfields… https://t.co/RAxWL0OQs9 19 minutes ago uriel 👨🏻‍🎨💻 RT @Peter_Bukowski: If the Packers had taken Antonio Gibson instead of AJ Dillon, I'd have been all in on this draft tbh 23 minutes ago Sharp Football Analysis We've got a live blog running on the fantasy fallout for more of the Day Two picks.... Cole Kmet at No. 43 K.J. Ha… https://t.co/e0vH8PPY5i 1 hour ago Dillon Coughenour RT @BarstoolNate: Antonio Gibson is my favorite WR in this draft. Amazing pick. He’s 100 yards a game just waiting to happen. A+ pick. 1 hour ago John Hardin RT @SharpFootball: Live Blog on all key picks w relevant value including: CHI - Cole Kmet at No. 43 DEN - K.J. Hamler at No. 46 PIT - Chas… 1 hour ago Warren Sharp Live Blog on all key picks w relevant value including: CHI - Cole Kmet at No. 43 DEN - K.J. Hamler at No. 46 PIT -… https://t.co/l4e2Tu15N8 1 hour ago Alex My favorite part of the draft is seeing guys drafted that you know from college betting. Shoutout; Aj Dillon, Lavis… https://t.co/iQSHedaaPV 2 hours ago