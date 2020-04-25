Packers add tight end Josiah Deguara in third round of 2020 NFL draft

Global  

FOX Sports Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Packers add tight end Josiah Deguara in third round of 2020 NFL draftThe Green Bay Packers added a young tight end to the roster, selecting Cincinnati’s Josiah Deguara in the third round with the 98th overall pick.
Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Published
News video: Bearcats TE Deguara hopeful heading into NFL Draft

Bearcats TE Deguara hopeful heading into NFL Draft 01:01

 UC tight end Josiah Deguara is hoping to hear his name called for the Bengals at the 2020 NFL Draft.

