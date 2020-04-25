Coaches from Clemson and Olathe North High School (Kansas) explain why they think Isaiah Simmons, will be a standout for the Arizona Cardinals.

You Might Like

Tweets about this azcentral sports Here's what Isaiah Simmons' coaches think about the Arizona Cardinals' top NFL draft pick https://t.co/3WvT3Rh4UL 33 minutes ago Wilten Houston RT @theMMQB: Here's what @AlbertBreer is hearing before Rounds 2 and 3 tonight: 🏈 No surprise if Eason is the next QB taken 🏈 Isaiah Simmo… 4 hours ago wildwilburcat RT @SInow: Here's what @AlbertBreer is hearing before Rounds 2 and 3 tonight: 🏈 No surprise if Eason is the next QB taken 🏈 Isaiah Simmons… 8 hours ago Sports Illustrated Here's what @AlbertBreer is hearing before Rounds 2 and 3 tonight: 🏈 No surprise if Eason is the next QB taken 🏈 I… https://t.co/0zxDrOjRIm 8 hours ago The MMQB Here's what @AlbertBreer is hearing before Rounds 2 and 3 tonight: 🏈 No surprise if Eason is the next QB taken 🏈 I… https://t.co/ysJG4ddqOb 9 hours ago Josh Weinfuss What kind of athlete is Cardinals’ first-round pick Isaiah Simmons? Here are his combine stats: Height: 6-3.5 Wei… https://t.co/A9fjUyqDOy 11 hours ago BigTimeFootball® RT @gmraynor: Hello, Cardinals fans. Here’s what you should know about Isaiah Simmons, the most versatile defender in the draft. ⁦@TheAthle… 12 hours ago Drew Technically Isaiah Simmons does what Jamal Adams does here. https://t.co/7aWURu5Lbv 14 hours ago