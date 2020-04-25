Nikki Haley launches 'Stop Communist China' campaign

Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Asserting that China's Communist government needs to be held accountable for "lying" about the coronavirus pandemic, top Indian-American Republican politician Nikki Haley has launched an online petition urging the US Congress to act. More than 40,000 people have signed the 'Stop Communist China' petition by Friday night, hours after being launched by the former governor of South Carolina who has set a goal of getting 100,000 signatures.


