Houston Texans' Bill O'Brien furious at Detroit Lions over failed 2020 NFL draft trade, per report

USATODAY.com Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
The Detroit Lions reportedly backed out of trade with the Houston Texans to move up for the 90th pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft.
Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published
News video: Lions Draft recap part 1

Lions Draft recap part 1 01:25

 Action Sports anchor Justin Rose recaps the Lions 2020 NFL Draft.

Tweets about this

MoonShot11

Todd of Cincinnati RT @McClain_on_NFL: New #Texans from Houston Chronicle — McClain: Texans' Bill O'Brien steamed after trade falls through https://t.co/eQ5fd… 10 hours ago

xRustzz

Rustz Houston Texans: Fire Bill O’Brien, Cancel DeAndre Hopkins trade time Arizona. BOYCOTT HOUSTON TEXANS - Sign the Pet… https://t.co/xWQsFh5o8c 12 hours ago

McClain_on_NFL

John McClain New #Texans from Houston Chronicle — McClain: Texans' Bill O'Brien steamed after trade falls through https://t.co/eQ5fdjgeto 17 hours ago

txtechsean

King (&) Sean-lemange @WingfieldNFL Travis my best friend is a dolphins fan and as a texans fan, he has invited me to the bandwagon to ge… https://t.co/8o7erIQoqY 18 hours ago

TexansCanada

Texans Canada #FireBOB RT @SpidaSteve: This is an outstanding pick by Bill O Brien. He's flexing the needs of this team and picking the correct players. Even if w… 20 hours ago

SpidaSteve

🕸️Spida🕷️Steve🕸️ This is an outstanding pick by Bill O Brien. He's flexing the needs of this team and picking the correct players. E… https://t.co/sp6lPJ2EeT 20 hours ago

theBladeDawg

COWBOY i am SO HAPPY that bill o brien is the head coach AND gm of the houston texans hahahahahahahah that man is incompetence personified 😂😂 20 hours ago

McClain_on_NFL

John McClain RT @SportsRadio610: #Texans fans, you can chill. The rest of the league, and its stumbling GMs, could not have been more generous to Bill… 1 day ago

