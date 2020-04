UGC panels recommend academic session from Sept Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The academic session in universities and higher educational institutions can be started from September instead of July in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country, a panel appointed by the University Grants Commission (UGC) has recommended. 👓 View full article

